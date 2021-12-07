Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Hits $611,686.58

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004783 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $611,686.58 and approximately $28,115.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.55 or 0.00580532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.