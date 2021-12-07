Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 310.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 16,677.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

