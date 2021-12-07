Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $30,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.74. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

