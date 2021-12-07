Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.25) to GBX 1,350 ($17.90) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.91) to GBX 1,100 ($14.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,335 ($17.70).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,406.50 ($18.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,406.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,464.50.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.