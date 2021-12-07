ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Thomas Haughey Buys 2,500 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANIP stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 125,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,940. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

