Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

