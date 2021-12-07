Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.41 ($72.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

