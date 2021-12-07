Analyzing The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) & The Competition

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS: BATRB) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 909 2823 2712 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 28.28%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -35.87 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -4.47

The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors -119.37% -35.01% 0.85%

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group competitors beat The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.