Analyzing MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyGram International and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.53 -$7.90 million ($0.40) -17.43 Marchex $51.22 million 2.04 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -14.00

MoneyGram International has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marchex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyGram International and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Marchex has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31% Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62%

Summary

Marchex beats MoneyGram International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

