Analyzing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 21.74% 8.57% 3.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CLP and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a consensus target price of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than CLP.

Volatility & Risk

CLP has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLP and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $10.26 billion 2.37 $1.49 billion N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.75 $1.23 billion $0.76 8.30

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats CLP on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

