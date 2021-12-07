Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $355.65

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.65.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,525.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.02. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.