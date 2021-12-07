Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 708.33

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.33 ($9.39).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

LON:SGE traded up GBX 28.80 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 806.60 ($10.70). The company had a trading volume of 3,537,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,819. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 712.02. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.80 ($10.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($132,180.08).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

