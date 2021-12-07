Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $180.46

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC traded up $4.82 on Friday, reaching $99.60. 41,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,632. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

