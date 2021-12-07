Analysts Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) PT at $6.94

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,132. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

