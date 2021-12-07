Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT at $91.50

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,508,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

