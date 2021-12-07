Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $195.45

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,475. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.19. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,117 shares of company stock valued at $26,366,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

