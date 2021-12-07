Analysts Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $75.17

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of KBCSY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 29,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.44. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.