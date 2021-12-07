Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target at C$41.58

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,679.80. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 over the last ninety days.

TSE CWB traded up C$0.44 on Thursday, reaching C$37.47. The company had a trading volume of 327,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,400. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.62%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

