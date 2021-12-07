Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $79.61

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 1,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.