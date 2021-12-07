Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Asana (ASAN)

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2021 – Asana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/18/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/2/2021 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

10/22/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asana by 68.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

