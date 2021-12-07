Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $354.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $55.10.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

