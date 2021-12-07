Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.06. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

