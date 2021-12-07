Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce $612.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.20 million and the highest is $619.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 553,738 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in UWM by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UWM by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 80,229 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 185,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWMC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 137,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,221. UWM has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.