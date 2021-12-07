Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TTEC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TTEC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.