Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will post sales of $15.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of WTER stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 2,491,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.