Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

