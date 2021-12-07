Analysts Anticipate Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) will post sales of $139.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.07 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year sales of $535.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.55 million to $537.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.88 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $586.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Portillos stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Portillos has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.