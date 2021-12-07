Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.03 Million

Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $27.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.15 million to $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $99.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $100.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $115.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $223.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.