Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Camping World posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

