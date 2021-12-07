Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €87.00 ($97.75) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amundi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. Amundi has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

