Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $5.16 on Thursday, reaching $61.95. 25,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,261. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.64. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,540. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.