Ampleforth Trading 38.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $205.93 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 300,074,024 coins and its circulating supply is 239,094,663 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

