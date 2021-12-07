AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.