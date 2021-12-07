Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Amgen worth $255,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,402. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

