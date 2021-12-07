American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

