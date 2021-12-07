American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $413.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

