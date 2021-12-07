American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,287,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $543,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Express by 8.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

