American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after buying an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 410.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

