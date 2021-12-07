American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 1,150,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

