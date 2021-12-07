American Assets Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,107 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,017 shares of company stock worth $2,712,451. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

