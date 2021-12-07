AMEPAY Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $2.15 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

