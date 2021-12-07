AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.