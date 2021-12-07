Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

