Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Concorde Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

