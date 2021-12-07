Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €45.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.61 ($51.25).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA ALO traded up €0.92 ($1.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €32.10 ($36.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($41.99). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.46.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.