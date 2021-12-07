Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,875.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,867.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,739.95. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.