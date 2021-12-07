Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,915.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,857.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,704.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

