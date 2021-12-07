Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Doheny Asset Management CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $77.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,953.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,867.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2,739.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock worth $500,994,374 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

