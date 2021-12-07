Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.