Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

